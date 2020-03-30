Coronavirus outbreak could impact summer horse racing in North Dakota
Chippewa Downs horse races

The Chippewa Downs horse races take place annually at the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Nation. 

 Forum News Service, submitted

Two horse race meets scheduled this summer in North Dakota could be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the North Dakota Racing Commission says.

The racing season is supposed to start June 6 at Chippewa Downs in Belcourt and continue in July at the North Dakota Horse Park in Fargo. But Executive Director Jack Schulz told the commission those dates could be affected by the outbreak.

The commission plans to meet in a month to consider options, according to Prairie Public.

"One would be to run as scheduled, if things have cleared up enough to allow that," Schulz said. "A second option, which is being done at some of the race tracks around the country, is to run without spectators. A third option would be to delay the races to July, August or August-September, if that's feasible. The last one would be to cancel the races altogether."

Commission Chairman Dave Piepkorn said he understands the situation.

"I'm not encouraging us to have races without people there," he said.

Piepkorn thinks that in 30 days, there will be a clearer picture about what will happen.

"I think if we pushed our races in Fargo into the fall, we would have even better attendance than during the summer," he said. "We have lots of options, and we have some time."

The commission will meet again April 30.

