China wants US products, but shipping woes hampering deals

Things are loosening up only a little bit now that China has seemingly reached the top of the coronavirus infection curve. The bottleneck will take time to resolve, Combs said.

“It isn’t going to resolve itself overnight,” he said.

Combs expects similar shipping problems and delays are about to unfold in Europe, which is now experiencing some of the same issues China had with the coronavirus. COVID-19 infections have been rapidly escalating there, and governments have been issuing various quarantine orders and limiting travel and public interaction.

“We just have a complete slowdown of shipping,” Combs said. “And this is not just for agriculture. It includes oil, too.”

The recent worldwide outbreak of coronavirus also has hampered most trade missions.

“Right now, I should be in Thailand at a soybean conference,” Combs said. “That is where a lot of our businesses and folks have been making deals for next year, but that is not going to happen. On the way back, I was going to stop off in Japan to work on some things for the upcoming Japanese mission. That may or may not happen.”