Chick-fil-A restaurant to open in Bismarck on Thursday; traffic guidelines issued

The Chick-fil-A restaurant on the west side of Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck is opening on Thursday, and the company and police are asking people to adhere to specific traffic guidelines due to an anticipated high volume of customers.

The business is in the former Herberger’s parking lot, facing South Third Street. It was to open last spring but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Chick-fil-A's grand opening will include a $25,000 donation to a local food bank. The restaurant also will surprise 100 local "heroes" with free food for a year, recognizing their impact in the community.

Herberger's closed in 2018, when chain owner Bon-Ton Stores Inc. filed for bankruptcy. That part of the mall and the parking lot area outside is being redeveloped. Other new businesses that will be opening in the same area include a Five Guys burger joint, Blaze Pizza, Pancheros Mexican Grill and Thrifty White Pharmacy.

Chick-fil-A will have dine-in, mobile dine-in, drive-thru, mobile drive-thru and carryout options. It will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The restaurant plans to hire 100 full- and part-time employees. A spokeswoman did not immediately say how many will be full-time, and how many have been hired.

Traffic guidelines

On Thursday, all drive-thru customers are asked to use the northbound right lane of Third Street. All dine-in patrons are asked to enter via northbound Third Street. They will be directed to the parking lot.

People heading to the mall or to Caribou Coffee should use the Indiana Avenue entrance.

There will be signage along Third Street, and police officers will assist the traffic flow, Chick-fil-A said in a Facebook post.

Bismarck police in a Facebook post said, "We understand there are a lot of people very excited about this but please also remember to be patient and follow the directions of those directing traffic in the area."

