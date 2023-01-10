CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck has new leader

The former president of CHI St. Alexius Dickinson is the new leader of CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck.

Reed Reyman assumed the president role on Dec. 19, CHI St. Alexius announced Tuesday.

Reyman returns to the health system after three years as executive vice president of regional development at Altru Health System in Grand Forks. He was CHI St. Alexius president in Dickinson from 2009-19.

Reyman said he was "optimistic and energized" by his new position.

"Despite the challenges the health care industry has faced in recent years, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the dedication of the physicians, nurses and all the employees of St. Alexius to the people of Bismarck and all of central and western North Dakota has never wavered," he said in a statement.

Reyman's predecessor, Kurt Schley, resigned last February. Neither he nor the health system disclosed the reason.

Tim Plante, vice president of patient care services for CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, Nebraska, had been serving as interim president in Bismarck before Reyman took over.

CHI St. Alexius also announced Tuesday that J'Patrick Fahn has moved from interim to full-time chief medical officer in Bismarck, and Mellissa Nordsven has been named human resources director.

CHI St. Alexius Health has several facilities in Bismarck including a hospital, as well as facilities in several other central and western North Dakota communities.