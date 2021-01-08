CHI St. Alexius Bismarck could see new ownership

CHI St. Alexius Health facilities in North Dakota could soon operate under new ownership.

CommonSpirit Health, which owns CHI St. Alexius, and Essentia Health have signed a letter of intent for facilities under the CHI name in North Dakota and Minnesota to join Essentia. The letter is the first step to transferring ownership, according to a statement from CommonSpirit.

The CHI St. Alexius Health hospital and health clinics in Bismarck, as well as facilities in Carrington, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Garrison, Turtle Lake and Williston would be affected, along with about a dozen CHI facilities in several other cities in the two states. The deal could be finalized as soon as this summer. It might be subject to federal review.

“Essentia Health is well-positioned to integrate these facilities into a continuum of care while carrying on the Catholic heritage and mission of these facilities," said Dr. Cliff Robertson, senior vice president of CommonSpirit's Midwest Division.

Essentia, headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota, operates in that state, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

CommonSpirit formed in 2019 when CHI combined with Dignity Health. CHI -- Catholic Health Initiatives -- and St. Alexius merged in 2014.