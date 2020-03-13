18 businesses sign up for Mandan's Shamrock Shuffle

A Saturday event will give shoppers the chance to win prizes at Mandan businesses and the opportunity to see a little bit more of the community.

Eighteen businesses have signed up for Shamrock Shuffle, a daylong event with door prizes, incentives and giveaways. The event is meant as a way to “give people a reason to get out and see shops they haven’t seen or take advantage of the sales that accompany the shuffle,” said Dot Frank, executive director of the Mandan Progress Organization.

The idea for the event came about through a working group of business owners. The group last fall aligned with the organization for promotion of the event. It will be similar to the Chocolate Walk held in February, but minus the scavenger hunt that accompanied that event.

“We had tremendous success with the Chocolate Walk,” Frank said. “We anticipate something similar every three or four months.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The shuffle will run during the business hours of the stores involved. Each has committed to a door prize worth at least $25 and many will offer in-store deals. Maps are available through Mandan Progress Organization’s website, at http://mandanprogress.org/, at participating businesses and through social media.