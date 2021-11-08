Business start-up workshop set in Mandan

Mandan is offering its Ninth Annual Business Start-Up 101 Workshop on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Anyone thinking about getting into business for themselves can participate in the free session that will run from 6-8:30 p.m. at Harvest Events, 308 W. Main St.

There will be two panels, one consisting of resource partners who help with business planning and financing, and another made up of entrepreneurs experienced in starting and growing various types of businesses in Mandan.

For program details and to register, go to www.cityofmandan.com/register or call 701-667-3478.

