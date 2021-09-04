Business Digest - Sept. 4, 2021

Tommy's Express opens this week

Tommy’s Express car wash announced that it planned to open this week in Bismarck. The car wash at 1800 N. 12th St. is between State Street and Divide Avenue.

The national franchise aims to provide short wait times even at peak hours, three-minute travel down the car wash tunnel, free floor mat washers and vacuum stations and more.

Architectural firms join forces

EAPC Architects Engineers has joined forces with architectural firms Hulsing & Associates Architects of Dickinson and Williston and Ritterbush-Ellig-Hulsing of Bismarck.

The new collaborative business agreements bolster EAPC's presence in western North Dakota and adds additional design expertise to EAPC.

