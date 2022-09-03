Business Digest - Sept. 3, 2022

Gate City Bank recognized

Gate City Bank has been selected for the 2022 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award -- the highest honor given by the U.S. government to employers for exceptional support of National Guard and Reserve members.

Gate City Bank was one of 15 employers in the nation selected out of 2,777 nominated employers throughout the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

Winners are recognized for going above and beyond to support National Guard and Reserve employees with enhanced pay and benefit packages, flexible scheduling, generous leave policies and support before and after deployment.

Gate City was nominated for the award by Sgt. Bleau Hoge, a member of the North Dakota Army National Guard who works for Gate City Investment Services in Bismarck.