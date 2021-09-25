 Skip to main content
Business Digest - Sept. 25, 2021
Business Digest

Business Digest - Sept. 25, 2021

NDDOT wins regional award

The North Dakota Department of Transportation received a regional award for the new Long X Bridge located in western North Dakota. The award was announced at the America’s Transportation Awards held Sept. 15 at the Western Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials conference in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The project won in the Operations Excellence category which recognizes projects that deliver a more reliable, well-functioning, and safer transportation system through operational solutions.

Credit unions recognized

Railway Credit Union of Mandan and Capital Credit Union of Bismarck have won the statewide Louise Herring Philosophy in Action Awards for 2021. Credit unions receive this award for internal programs and services that greatly benefit membership. The winners advance to national judging at the Credit Union National Association.

 

