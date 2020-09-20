Business Digest - Sept. 20, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dakota Community Bank & Trust honored

Dakota Community Bank & Trust has been selected as the 2020 Granite Award winner by the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC for being in business 80 years in North Dakota.

The Granite Award is presented to a Chamber EDC member who has been in business a minimum of 50 years in region, and has demonstrated service and a proven record of supporting the community.

Dakota Community Bank & Trust will receive the award at the 2020 Celebrate Bismarck-Mandan award ceremony on Tuesday. Other award recipients to be announced include: The Small Business Person of the Year, New Entrepreneur of the Year, Young Entrepreneur of the Year, and the Golden Eagle Award. This luncheon runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center. Tickets for in-person and virtual attendance are available online through the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC’s website, https://business.bismarckmandan.com/events.

Gate City to open new location

Gate City Bank plans to open a new location Oct. 1 inside Cash Wise Foods grocery store at 1144 E Bismarck Expressway in Bismarck.

This location’s lobby hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

