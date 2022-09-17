 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business Digest

Business Digest - Sept. 17, 2022

Bismarck Motor Company expands

Bismarck Motor Company has opened a new dealership, Hyundai of Mandan at 805 E. Main St. in Mandan.

In addition to moving the Hyundai sales and service operations, the company has moved its detail operations to the dealership location.

Nothing Bundt Cakes opens 

Nothing Bundt Cakes has opened in Bismarck at Copper Ridge Plaza, 4401 Coleman Street, Suite 103. 

This is the second bakery of its kind in the state and the first in the Bismarck-Mandan area. The cakes are baked in-house and the bakery offers 40 designs and 10 flavors.

The bakery is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

 

