Business Digest - Sept. 13, 2020
Virtual meeting planned

Capital Electric Cooperative will hold its 74th annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8, at the Bismarck Event Center, Exhibit Hall C. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cooperative is encouraging virtual attendance and to livestream the event. A link to the virtual meeting will be posted at capitalelec.com on Oct. 8. 

For the first time in the history, members can vote for the board of directors via online or mail-in ballot.  In September, members will receive voting directions from Survey and Ballot Systems, the company providing the confidential election services. One position is open in each of the cooperative's three districts.

For those members choosing to attend the annual meeting in-person, they may vote for directors at that time and will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. For more information, visit capitalelec.com/content/2020-annual-meeting.

 

