Business Digest - Sept. 11, 2021

Creative studio opening
A Board & Brush Creative Studio is opening this week in Bismarck with a grand opening celebration open to the public scheduled for Thursday from 4-7 p.m. The studio, at 2706 Rock Island Place, Suite 2, is locally owned by Sara Christianson. For more on the new studio, go to www.boardandbrush.com/bismarck.
Sanford Health Bismarck recognized
Sanford Health Bismarck has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification, Hip Fracture Patients, and Total Shoulder Replacements.
The certification reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
Cleaning business awarded
WeClean Local, a Bismarck technology-based and community-driven cleaning service, has been awarded $500,000 for software development by the North Dakota Department of Commerce's Innovation Technology Loan Fund Committee.