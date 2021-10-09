Business Digest - Oct. 9, 2021

Bismarck Motor Company opening Mandan facilities

Bismarck Motor Company is expanding its facilities and opening new locations in Mandan.

The dealership group will begin renovations of the vacant properties located at 805 and 905 East Main Street in December of 2021. The property at 905 East Main will offer New Hyundai vehicles, pre-owned vehicles, service and parts operations.

The 805 East Main property will be the Bismarck Motor Company and Hyundai of Mandan’s detailing facility, currently located in south Bismarck. The dealership will also offer windshield replacement, paint corrections and dent repair and is open to the public for all services.

The facilities plan to be open for business late spring 2022.

NextBlue of North Dakota expands

NextBlue of North Dakota Insurance Company has expanded its service area from five to 40 counties in the state’s Medicare Advantage market. The company is an affiliate of Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota.

