Business Digest

Business Digest - Oct. 8, 2022

Marketing Summit set

Lotus Midwest, formerly Ladyboss Midwest, will host a marketing summit focused on tips and tricks from industry leaders for startups and small businesses.

The summit will be held in Bismarck at Sixteen03 Main Events on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

For more information or to register, go to www.lotusmidwest.com.

 

