Business Digest - Oct. 4, 2020

Cornerstone Bank expands

Cornerstone Bank held a ground breaking for its new location at 1806 N 12th St. in Bismarck.

The building timeline is 12-14 months, with the Cornerstone team planning to be moved in and serving customers by the end of 2021, according to a press release.

North Dakota honored

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the state of North Dakota for its comprehensive annual financial report.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. This is North Dakota’s 28th year receiving this award.

Coteau Properties recognized

The Coteau Properties Company has been recognized by the North Dakota Public Service Commission with this year’s Award for Excellence in Surface Coal Mining and Reclamation. The PSC’s Reclamation Division recommended Coteau be recognized for their efforts to mine around a significant archaeological site at the West Mine Area at the Freedom Mine.

Submit businesspeople and business digest items to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0