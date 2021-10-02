 Skip to main content
Business Digest - Oct. 2, 2021
Credit union recognized

Capital Credit Union of Bismarck has won the statewide Desjardins Youth Financial Education Award for 2021 in the $250 million to $1 billion in assets category. Credit unions receive this award for their financial literacy efforts in the communities they serve. The winners advance to national judging at the Credit Union National Association.

Sanford Bismarck recognized

Sanford Health Bismarck Medical Center has earned the Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll American Heart Association Achievement Awards.

The certification recognizes a health care organization that implements quality improvement measures that ensure cardiovascular patients receive efficient and coordinated care.

 

