Business Digest - Oct. 17, 2020

Makewell has been honored with the 21st Century Workforce Award for the Makewell Skills Camp and Workshop Marathon.

The 2020 Main Street ND Awards honor communities and individuals who demonstrated excellence in elevating the three pillars of the Main Street Initiative through local projects or other efforts.

The 21st Century Workforce Award recognizes excellence in one of two areas: efforts to attract or retain workforce or working with local youth to promote workforce development opportunities in their communities.

The Makewell Skills Camp and Workshop Marathon instructed local freelancers, small business owners and entrepreneurs in business topics that are essential, but infrequently taught elsewhere. Makewell has hosted 26 workshops in Bismarck and online, covering time management, branding and taxes.

The Main Street ND Awards are a collaborative effort of the Office of the Governor and the North Dakota Department of Commerce. A selection committee made up of collaborating agencies and partners evaluate entries to determine final awards.

Primrose of Bismarck honored

Primrose of Bismarck has been named a Primrose Community of the Year by Primrose Retirement Communities LLC during a virtual awards ceremony held Oct. 6.

