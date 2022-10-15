 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business Digest

Business Digest - Oct. 15, 2022

Coteau recognized

Coteau Properties Company has earned the Award for Excellence in Surface Coal Mining and Reclamation from the North Dakota Public Service Commission.

The Commission's Reclamation Division recommended Coteau for going above and beyond regulatory requirements by providing access to water at the Freedom Mine, allowing the grasslands to be used for grazing in the future.

 

