Business Digest - Nov. 6, 2021

Convention & Visitors Bureau launches 2022 program info
The Bismarck-Mandan Convention & Visitors Bureau has launched its partner grant program’s first half of 2022 information.
The program provides financial assistance to qualified groups or organizations for events that attract out-of-town attendees and provide overnight stays in the community. Funds may be used for marketing, hospitality or operations.
In a typical year, the community hosts 500 multi-day meeting and events, drawing over 378,000 attendees that spend an estimated $32.6 million dollars locally.
To view the full grant information and application form, go to www.noboundariesnd.com/meetingplanning/eventgrants/.