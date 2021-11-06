Business Digest - Nov. 6, 2021

Convention & Visitors Bureau launches 2022 program info

The Bismarck-Mandan Convention & Visitors Bureau has launched its partner grant program’s first half of 2022 information.

The program provides financial assistance to qualified groups or organizations for events that attract out-of-town attendees and provide overnight stays in the community. Funds may be used for marketing, hospitality or operations.

In a typical year, the community hosts 500 multi-day meeting and events, drawing over 378,000 attendees that spend an estimated $32.6 million dollars locally.

To view the full grant information and application form, go to www.noboundariesnd.com/meetingplanning/eventgrants/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0