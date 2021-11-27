 Skip to main content
Business Digest

Business Digest - Nov. 27, 2021

Sanford Health recognized

Sanford Health of Bismarck has been selected as the 2021 North Dakota State Vocational Rehabilitation Employer of the Year award recipient by the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Division of Vocational Rehabilitation and State Rehabilitation Council.

Bismarck Vocational Rehabilitation office team members who nominated Sanford Heath for this honor said the hospital’s willingness to make workplace accommodations allowed for multiple individuals with disabilities to become and remain employed in non entry-level positions.

 

