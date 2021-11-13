Business Digest - Nov. 13, 2021

BSC recognized

Bismarck State College has been named as one of 150 community colleges eligible to compete for The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. The program recognizes strong and improving student outcomes in learning, completion rates, employment rates and earnings and equity. BSC is eligible to compete for a $1 million prize.

U-Mary program accredited

The University of Mary’s Doctorate of Business Administration program has been accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

U-Mary will be the first college or university in North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana to offer the online terminal degree.

Bismarck Primrose transitions

Sinceri Senior Living, a Washington state-based senior living management company, will begin managing the Bismarck Primrose property Dec. 1, according to Primrose Retirement Communities LLC.

Ratings include Bismarck firm

Fredrikson & Byron has been named a 2022 Tier 1 “Best Law Firm” in Bismarck for Natural Resources Law and Oil & Gas Law by U.S. News – Best Lawyers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0