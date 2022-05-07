Business Digest - May 7, 2022

Country Fest recognized
North Dakota Country Fest was recognized last week with a Governor’s Travel and Tourism Award presented at the North Dakota Travel Industry Conference in Grand Forks.
The music and camping festival received the Wade Westin Award for Marketing.
North Dakota Country Fest is a country music and camping festival in New Salem that has been attended by more than 10,000 people over its five-year span. In addition to the event, there is a 10 day and nine evening promotional tour known as Your Town Tour & Concert Event. The promotional tour includes a full live concert featuring national and regional artists that spans over 3,500 miles and 350 businesses across North Dakota every spring to promote the festival.