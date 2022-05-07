Business Digest - May 7, 2022

Country Fest recognized

North Dakota Country Fest is a country music and camping festival in New Salem that has been attended by more than 10,000 people over its five-year span. In addition to the event, there is a 10 day and nine evening promotional tour known as Your Town Tour & Concert Event. The promotional tour includes a full live concert featuring national and regional artists that spans over 3,500 miles and 350 businesses across North Dakota every spring to promote the festival.