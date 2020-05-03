Business Digest - May 3, 2020

Bismarck Motor Company honored
Bismarck Motor Company has earned the 2019 President’s Award from American Honda Motor Co. for excellence in all business areas, including sales performance, sales experience, service performance and business operations. Bismarck Motor Company is one of 183 top-performing Honda dealerships in America to receive the Honda President’s award for 2019.
