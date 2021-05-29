Business Digest - May 29, 2021

Credit unions place in programs
Capital Credit Union, Bismarck, took first place in the $250 million to $1 billion in assets category in the state Desjardins Adult and Youth Financial Education Awards program.
In the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Awards program, Capital Credit Union and Railway Credit Union, Mandan, were second in their categories.
Capital Credit Union and Railway Credit Union were also first in the state level of the Louise Herring Philosophy-in-Action Member Service Awards.
