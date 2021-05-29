 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Business Digest - May 29, 2021
0 comments
Business Digest

Business Digest - May 29, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Credit unions place in programs

Capital Credit Union, Bismarck, took first place in the $250 million to $1 billion in assets category in the state Desjardins Adult and Youth Financial Education Awards program.

In the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Awards program, Capital Credit Union and Railway Credit Union, Mandan, were second in their categories.

Capital Credit Union and Railway Credit Union were also first in the state level of the Louise Herring Philosophy-in-Action Member Service Awards.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should start saving for retirement in your twenties

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Senate R&D bill to counter China shelved by GOP opposition
National Politics

Senate R&D bill to counter China shelved by GOP opposition

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — A sweeping Senate bill aimed at making the United States more competitive with China and shoring up domestic computer chip manufacturing with $50 billion in emergency funds was abruptly shelved Friday after a handful of Republican senators orchestrated a last-minute attempt to halt it.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News