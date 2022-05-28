Business Digest - May 28, 2022

Grocery costs are up by 10% in the last year and there's no sign prices will go down anytime soon. Host Teri Barr is talking with Kimberly Palmer, a Personal Finance Expert with NerdWallet, to get some ideas you can try right now to help you save on your food budget. Previous Pennywise episodes featuring Kimberly: Worried about interest rate increases? Try these quick money-saving tips! Going to any weddings? Here are tips to keep your costs down! 5 easy steps to strengthen your finances for Financial Literacy Month! Four great tips for buying used cars online. Environmentally conscious updates and your tax credits! The latest from Kimberly How to Deal With Rising Prices and Interest Rates To Fight Inflation, Take Down Food Expenses Spring-Clean Your Finances With Some Automation How to Put Your Tax Refund to Work for You Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.