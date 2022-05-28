Business Digest - May 28, 2022

Credit Union recognized
Vue Community Credit Union, Bismarck, has been honored with the Growth & Progress Award by the Dakota Credit Union Association.
This award is given to one credit union per year in North Dakota or South Dakota which has exceeded the state’s average increase in four categories: assets, shares, loans outstanding, and membership increase. In 2021, Vue increased assets by 29.10%; increased members by 2.89%; increased shares by 31.53%; and increased loans by 12.42%.
