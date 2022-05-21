Business Digest - May 21, 2022

Credit union recognized for projects

Capital Credit Union, Bismarck, is this year’s area winner of the CUSocialGood Award from the Dakota Credit Union Association.

The award recognizes one credit union program per asset category that has positively affected the community and the North Dakota or South Dakota credit union movement.

Capital Credit Union was chosen for its “Step Forward Volunteer Program” that rewards employees participating in community events.

Credit unions place in programs

Capital Credit Union, Bismarck, took first place in the $250 million to $1 billion in assets youth category and second in the adult category in the state Desjardins Adult and Youth Financial Education Awards program.

In the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Awards program, Capital Credit Union and Railway Credit Union, Mandan, were second in their categories.

Capital Credit Union and Railway Credit Union were also first in the state level of the Louise Herring Philosophy-in-Action Member Service Awards.

