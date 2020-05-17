Business Digest - May 17, 2020

CHI St. Alexius recognized

CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck has received the highest safety rating in the region by the Leapfrog Group for spring 2020.

The Leapfrog Group “grades” hospitals A-F on their safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 national performance measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and information from other supplemental data sources.