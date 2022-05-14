 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Business Digest

Business Digest - May 14, 2022

  • 0

Chamber EDC seeking nominations

The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC seeks nominations for its inaugural 20 Under 40 awards. 

Deadline is May 20 and nominations can be submitted at www.bismarckmandan.com/20under40.

For more information, contact Cathryn Sprynczynatyk by calling 701-223-5660 or emailing cathryn@bmcedc.com.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Donald Trump if his deal to buy the social media company goes through. Musk, speaking virtually at an auto conference, said Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” He said bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots. Musk earlier gave his support to a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc’s single market chief.

Watch Now: Related Video

Here are some money traps and how to avoid them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News