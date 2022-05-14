Business Digest - May 14, 2022

Chamber EDC seeking nominations
The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC seeks nominations for its inaugural 20 Under 40 awards.
Deadline is May 20 and nominations can be submitted at www.bismarckmandan.com/20under40.
For more information, contact Cathryn Sprynczynatyk by calling 701-223-5660 or emailing cathryn@bmcedc.com.
