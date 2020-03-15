Business Digest - March 15, 2020

GNDC to hold transportation forum

The Greater North Dakota Chamber will hold the first North Dakota Transportation Forum on May 13 at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center in Bismarck.

This day-long event will dive deeper into how transportation and associated policies impact all industries. National and regional experts will provide updates on trends and data impacting their organizations, industry, and our state. Presentations will range beyond roads, highways, and byways to other modes of transport - including air and rail.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Speakers confirmed to present are Bill Panos, North Dakota Department of Transportation; Denver Tolliver, Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute; Terry Traynor, North Dakota Association of Counties; Blake Crosby, North Dakota League of Cities; Ron Ness, North Dakota Petroleum Council; Dan Wogsland, North Dakota Grain Growers; Sara Otte Coleman, North Dakota Department of Commerce; Chad Wolf, McNeilus Steel; Amy McBeth, BNSF; Kyle Wanner, North Dakota Aeronautics Commission; and Dan Zink, Red River Valley and Western Railroad.

There will be a legislative panel including Sen. Rich Wardner, Rep. Corey Mock and Rep. Don Vigesaa.