Business Digest - March 8, 2020

KLJ recognized

KLJ of Bismarck has earned a National Recognition Award for exemplary engineering achievement in the American Council of Engineering Companies’ 53rd annual Engineering Excellence Awards for developing an environmental impact statement for improvements to U.S. Route 85 for the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The project is eligible for additional honors as part of a record 203 entries.

Recognition of all award winners including top winners will take place at the annual EEA Dinner and Gala held April 28 in Washington, D.C.

Open Road Honda awarded

Open Road Honda, Mandan, was awarded with the Honda Power Equipment 2020 Honda Premier Dealership Status. The award is the highest honor that a dealership can achieve and recognizes those dealers that provide the best overall customer experience with Honda.

Submit business briefs to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0