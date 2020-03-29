Business Digest - March 29, 2020

CVB postpones annual meeting
The Bismarck-Mandan Convention & Visitors Bureau has postponed its March 31 annual meeting.
The CVB said it will work with its scheduled speaker and try to come up with a later date.
The bureau noted that the meeting topic, digital marketing trends, “may become even more relevant in our current environment.”
GNDC, Commerce hold business series
The Greater North Dakota Chamber in partnership with the North Dakota Department of Commerce will hold a series of COVID-19 North Dakota Business Briefing Calls Thursdays at 11 a.m. These calls are for businesses, trade associations, and local chambers of commerce to discuss current solutions for challenges created by COVID-19 effects.
You have free articles remaining.
“These calls are important to business leaders who are looking for resources during this tumultuous time. We are happy to host and partner with the ND Dept of Commerce who has a bead on available offerings and programs through state and federal resources that continue to evolve in real time,” stated Arik Spencer, GNDC CEO and President.
For all calls, attendees can submit questions prior to the call when they register. These questions/concerns are provided to the presenters prior to the call to be addressed during the briefing or in a follow-up communication. Calls are recorded for future access on GNDC’s COVID-19 informational hub.
To register for any calls, visit ndchamber.com.
For impacts, data, and resources related to COVID-19 or related policies, visit GNDC’s informational hub at ndchamber.com/covid19.
Miracle-Ear relocating
Miracle-Ear of Bismarck is relocating. Jason Shillingstad, owner/operator, has purchased the building at 819 E. Century Ave., the former Video Action location. Renovations are nearing completion and an opening date between April 6 and 8 is projected.
Agencies awarded
The David Berger Agency of Mandan, the Jed Geer/Beck Hruby/Jamie Ressler Agency of Bismarck, and the Ryan Schnell Agency of Bismarck have been awarded premier agency status, a coveted designation given by the Farmers Union Insurance company.
Submit business briefs to businessbeat@bismarcktribune.com. Deadline for submissions is noon Thursday.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.