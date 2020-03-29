Business Digest - March 29, 2020

CVB postpones annual meeting

The Bismarck-Mandan Convention & Visitors Bureau has postponed its March 31 annual meeting.

The CVB said it will work with its scheduled speaker and try to come up with a later date.

The bureau noted that the meeting topic, digital marketing trends, “may become even more relevant in our current environment.”

GNDC, Commerce hold business series

The Greater North Dakota Chamber in partnership with the North Dakota Department of Commerce will hold a series of COVID-19 North Dakota Business Briefing Calls Thursdays at 11 a.m. These calls are for businesses, trade associations, and local chambers of commerce to discuss current solutions for challenges created by COVID-19 effects.

“These calls are important to business leaders who are looking for resources during this tumultuous time. We are happy to host and partner with the ND Dept of Commerce who has a bead on available offerings and programs through state and federal resources that continue to evolve in real time,” stated Arik Spencer, GNDC CEO and President.