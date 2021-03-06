Business Digest - March 6, 2021

First International acquires brokerage firm
First International Bank & Trust has acquired Sioux Falls-based mortgage brokerage company, Sodak Home Loans.
Village webinars tackle employee burnout, safety
Effective workplaces, leadership, and personal well being are the topics of four upcoming webinars presented by professionals with The Village Employee Assistance Program. The free online sessions will be held over the noon hour on Wednesdays in March and April.
- Wednesday – 7 Ways to Develop as a Leader
- March 24 – Workplace Safety: Domestic Violence Impact on the Workplace
- April 14 – Employee Burnout and Fatigue
- April 28 – Generation Z in the Workforce
Each webinar will be presented via Zoom as part of The Business Bite, a series of lunchtime talks on topics that matter and includes time for questions. Registration for all four webinars is available at www.TheVillageFamily.org/Eventbrite.