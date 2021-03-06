 Skip to main content
Business Digest - March 6, 2021
Business Digest

Business Digest - March 6, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

First International acquires brokerage firm

First International Bank & Trust has acquired Sioux Falls-based mortgage brokerage company, Sodak Home Loans.

Village webinars tackle employee burnout, safety

Effective workplaces, leadership, and personal well being are the topics of four upcoming webinars presented by professionals with The Village Employee Assistance Program. The free online sessions will be held over the noon hour on Wednesdays in March and April. 

  • Wednesday – 7 Ways to Develop as a Leader
  • March 24 – Workplace Safety: Domestic Violence Impact on the Workplace
  • April 14 – Employee Burnout and Fatigue
  • April 28 – Generation Z in the Workforce

Each webinar will be presented via Zoom as part of The Business Bite, a series of lunchtime talks on topics that matter and includes time for questions. Registration for all four webinars is available at www.TheVillageFamily.org/Eventbrite.

 

