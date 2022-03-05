Business Digest - March 5, 2022

Realty firm receives award

Century 21 Morrison Realty has received the 2021 Century 21 President's Award, given to offices that earn the company’s Centurion and Quality Service Pinnacle awards in the same calendar year. Sales production and consumer satisfaction are criteria for the latter two awards.

Patricia Schlosser is broker/owner of Century 21 Morrison Realty.

Realty teams recognized

The HomeVest Team and Team Terry of Century 21 Morrison Realty have received the 2021 President's Team Award. The award is given to sales teams that earn the company’s Centurion and Quality Service Pinnacle awards in the same calendar year. Sales production and consumer satisfaction are criteria for the latter two awards.

The Volk-Thompson Team has received the company's Quality Service Pinnacle Team Award, which is based on an annual quality service survey.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0