Business Digest - March 26, 2022

Dakota Flea Market expands

Dakota Flea Market has opened at the Gateway Mall in Bismarck with its first flea market today and 9 a.m. Sunday.

Abbey Wiedrich, co-owner, said vendors offer antiques, jewelry, household items, art, boutique items, funky junk and estate items. Ten monthly markets each year are planned for the Bismarck location.

Dakota Flea Market also owns and operates the Minot Flea Market.

Firm acquires Northern Technologies

St. Paul, Minnesota-based American Engineering Testing Inc. has acquired civil engineering firm Northern Technologies LLC. Northern Technologies LLC has an office in Bismarck.

Village webinars tackle new topics

Addiction, physical activity in the workplace and caring for aging parents are the topics for three upcoming webinars presented by The Village Employee Assistance Program Trainer Tanya Fraizer.

The free online sessions will be held over the noon hour on Wednesdays on the following dates:

April 13: Substance Abuse and its Impact on the Workplace

May 11: Get Moving! Physical Activity within the Workday

June 8: Navigating the Balance of Work and Caring for Aging Parents

Fraizer will facilitate the Zoom training sessions, which are part of The Business Bite, a series of lunchtime talks on topics that matter. Registration for each webinar is available at www.TheVillageFamily.org/Webinars

