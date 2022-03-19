 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business Digest

Business Digest - March 19, 2022

Trauma center verified

The Emergency and Trauma Center at CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck has been verified again as a Level II Trauma Center by the Verification Review Committee, an ad hoc committee of the Committee on Trauma of the American College of Surgeons, for meeting specific criteria.

Firm recognized

Legacy Financial Partners, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC in Bismarck has earned the 2021 Ameriprise Client Experience Award.

Agency earns ad awards

Local brand studio The Good Kids earned gold in the packaging single unit, integrated media campaign and best of advertising industry self promotion categories at the annual American Advertising Federation of North Dakota ADDY Awards Ceremony. 

 

