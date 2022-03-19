Business Digest - March 19, 2022

Trauma center verified
The Emergency and Trauma Center at CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck has been verified again as a Level II Trauma Center by the Verification Review Committee, an ad hoc committee of the Committee on Trauma of the American College of Surgeons, for meeting specific criteria.
Firm recognized
Legacy Financial Partners, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC in Bismarck has earned the 2021 Ameriprise Client Experience Award.
Agency earns ad awards
Local brand studio The Good Kids earned gold in the packaging single unit, integrated media campaign and best of advertising industry self promotion categories at the annual American Advertising Federation of North Dakota ADDY Awards Ceremony.