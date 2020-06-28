Business Digest - June 28, 2020

Leadership Bismarck-Mandan accepting applications
Leadership Bismarck-Mandan is accepting applications for the class of 2021. This program of the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC delves into today’s issues.
Community experts create day sessions on topics relevant to the Bismarck-Mandan area, including economic development, energy, agriculture, legislation, political involvement, human services, law enforcement, military, emergency services, arts, leisure, health care and education.
Highlights of the program include a full day at the Capitol during the legislative session, full day retreat and graduation ceremony. Following the issue days, the class will divide into groups, select a community project about which they are passionate and work to make that field project into reality.
Applications are due Aug. 1. They are available online at www.bismarckmandan.com/Leadership-Bismarck-Mandan.
For more information, contact Cathryn Sprynczynatyk at 701-223-5660 or cathryn@bmcedc.com.
