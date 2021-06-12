 Skip to main content
Business Digest - June 12, 2021
Business Digest

Business Digest - June 12, 2021

Chamber launches scorecard

The Greater North Dakota Chamber has launched the GNDC Legislative Report - How They Voted scorecard. The scorecard reviews the voting record of legislators from the 67th Legislative Assembly on business-related legislation.

The report is available online at ndchamber.com. Specific voting records that determine each score, voting index can also be found online at ndhowtheyvoted.com.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health honored

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health has been honored with the 2021 Bronze Innovative Practice Award by the National Association of County and City Health Officials. The award recognizes 20 local health departments for developing innovative programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 

