Business Digest

Business Digest - June 11, 2022

Agency recognized

The Jed Geer, Beck Hruby, and Jamie Ressler Agency, Bismarck, has been awarded Agraria Insurance Agency of the Year for 2021 by Farmers Union Insurance.

This award is given to the top-performing agency in North Dakota based on new business production of Agraria Insurance.

 

