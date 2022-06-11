Business Digest - June 11, 2022

Agency recognized
The Jed Geer, Beck Hruby, and Jamie Ressler Agency, Bismarck, has been awarded Agraria Insurance Agency of the Year for 2021 by Farmers Union Insurance.
This award is given to the top-performing agency in North Dakota based on new business production of Agraria Insurance.
Tags
- Commerce
- Company
- Bismarck
- Premier Agency
- Hotel
- State
- Ressler Agency
- Agency
- Status
- Ramkota Hotel
- Insurance
- Conference Center
- Regency Midwest Ventures Lp
- Weishan Jin
- Oil Change
- Valvoline Instant
- Telecommunications
- Motor Vehicle
- Work
- Health Information Network
- North Dakota
- Tires Plus
- Car Care
- Data Set
- Starion Bank
- Workshop
- Agriculture
- School
- Zootechnics
- Program
- Health
- Discussion
- Computer Science
- Resource
- Fest
- Festival
- Music
- Tour
- Concert
- Tourism Awards
- Travel
- Event
- Artist
- Nomination
- Bismarck Mandan Chamber Edc
- Deadline
- Award
- Digest
- Cathryn Sprynczynatyk
- Inaugural
- Credit Union
- Capital Credit Union
- Bank
- Category
- Railway Credit Union
- Asset
- Vue Community Credit Union
- Assets
- Finance
- Economics
- Increase
- Dakota Credit Union Association
- Loan
- Nurse Practitioner
- Clinic
- Hospital
- Mind & Memory Clinic
- Clarity
- Pelican Health
- Corinna Glatt
- Suite
- Julie Tanous
- Agraria Insurance Agency
- Jamie Ressler Agency
- Farmers Union
- Performing
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.