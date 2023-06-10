Credit unions place in programs
Capital Credit Union, Bismarck, took first place in the $250 million to $1 billion in assets youth category and second in the adult category in the state Desjardins Adult and Youth Financial Education Awards program.
In the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Awards program, Capital Credit Union and Railway Credit Union, Mandan, were first in their categories at the state level and Railway Credit Union first at the national level.
Railway Credit Union also placed first in its category for the Louise Herring Philosophy-in-Action Member Service Awards and Capital Credit Union second in its category.
