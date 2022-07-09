 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business Digest

Business Digest - July 9, 2022

Village webinars tackle new topics

Balance, leadership and productivity are the topics for three upcoming webinars presented by The Village Employee Assistance Program Trainer Tanya Fraizer.

The free online sessions will be held over the noon hour on Wednesdays on the following dates:

  • July 13: Find Your Summer Balance with Purposeful Boundaries
  • Aug. 10: Mindful Leadership through Transition
  • Sept. 14: Productivity Hacks for your Workday

Fraizer will facilitate the Zoom training sessions, which are part of The Business Bite, a series of lunchtime talks on topics that matter. Registration for each webinar is available at www.TheVillageFamily.org/Eventbrite.

CHI St. Alexius Health recertified

CHI St. Alexius Health has been re-certified as a Primary Plus Stroke Center by DNV Heathcare.

The certification is based on Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association standards, affirms that the medical center addresses all aspects of stroke care and establishes clear metrics to evaluate outcomes. 

 

Tags

