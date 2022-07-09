Business Digest - July 9, 2022

Have you checked your credit card interest rate lately? Since credit cards are a type of variable-rate financing, and interest rates are on the rise, your credit card debt is getting a lot more expensive this year! Host Teri Barr is talking with Sara Rathner, a Credit Card Expert with NerdWallet, to learn more about the direct impact interest rate increases have on credit cards. They also discuss five steps you can take to pay off your credit card. Previous Pennywise episodes featuring Sara: How to manage credit card debt with inflation and rising interest rates How to save at the pump with these 4 simple tips! How to protect yourself from debt collectors using this new tactic More from Sara at NerdWallet: Getting Therapy When Cost and Access Are a Barrier Using Credit Card Points at Checkout Has Become Too Easy Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.