Business Digest - July 5, 2020

Capital Credit Union recognized

For the second year in a row, Capital Credit Union has been named North Dakota’s best credit union in a nationwide survey conducted by Forbes and market research firm Statista.

For the survey, more than 25,000 customers in the U.S. were surveyed for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships. Financial institutions were scored on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice. Only 3.5% of all credit unions made the list.