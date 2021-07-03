Business Digest - July 3, 2021

Bismarck Aero Center earns designation

Bismarck Aero Center has been named a Cirrus Authorized Service Center. This designation is given to maintenance centers that have completed comprehensive training and are qualified to maintain Cirrus Aircraft.

Capital Credit Union recognized

For the third year in a row, Capital Credit Union has been named North Dakota’s best credit union in a nationwide survey conducted by Forbes and market research firm Statista.

For the survey, 25,000 customers in the U.S. were surveyed for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships. Financial institutions were scored on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service and financial advice.