Business Digest - July 24, 2021

Downtowners launch gift card program

The Downtown Businesses Association of Bismarck and the Downtown Bismarck Community Foundation have launched a new Digital Downtown Dollars gift card program to promote giving the gift of buying local.

The card can be purchased online and used at downtown locations including restaurants, service, retail and entertainment businesses. The Downtowners are covering the buyers' fees for a short time and hope to find local area sponsors to help cover the delivery fees.

Bulk purchase options are also available, and the choice of digital delivery or printed delivery are available. To buy gift cards and see participating locations, go to www.downtownbismarck.com/downtown-dollars.

Farmers Union expands

Farmers Union Insurance has opened its first Financial Products Agency in Mandan. The office includes agents Phil Halvorson, Dustin Anderson, Lewis Shock, Troy Renwick and Robert Johnson.

The agents specialize in the sales and service of group and individual health, life, medicare, annuities, long-term care and supplemental insurance products.

