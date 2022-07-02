 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business Digest

Business Digest - July 2, 2022

MDU receives award

Montana-Dakota Utilities has been honored as an Emergency Response Award recipient by Edison Electric Institute.

The awards recognize recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events. 

Sanford Health recognized

Sanford Health has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2022.

The award recognizes sustained, high-performance in quality of care for heart attack patients.

 

