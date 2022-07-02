Business Digest - July 2, 2022

MDU receives award
Montana-Dakota Utilities has been honored as an Emergency Response Award recipient by Edison Electric Institute.
The awards recognize recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events.
Sanford Health recognized
Sanford Health has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2022.
The award recognizes sustained, high-performance in quality of care for heart attack patients.
