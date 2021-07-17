 Skip to main content
Business Digest - July 17, 2021
Business Digest

Business Digest - July 17, 2021

Village webinars tackle new topics

Transparent communication, implicit bias in recruiting, and toxic positivity are some of the topics for five upcoming webinars presented by trainers with The Village Employee Assistance Program.

The free online sessions will be held over the noon hour on Wednesdays on the following dates: 

  • July 28: Transitioning Back to Work
  • Sept. 8: Mental Health and a Post-Pandemic Workforce
  • Oct. 13: Transparent Communication
  • Nov. 10: Reducing Implicit Bias in Recruiting
  • Dec. 8: Toxic Positivity

Village Employee Assistance Program trainers will facilitate the Zoom training sessions, which are part of The Business Bite, a series of lunchtime talks on topics that matter. Registration for all six webinars is available at www.TheVillageFamily.org/Eventbrite. Each session begins at noon and includes time for questions and answers.

 

