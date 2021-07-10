Business Digest - July 10, 2021

Program applications open
Leadership Bismarck-Mandan is now accepting applications for the class of 2022.
Community experts create sessions on topics relevant to the Bismarck-Mandan area, including economic development, energy, agriculture, legislation, political involvement, human services, law enforcement, military, emergency services, arts, leisure, health care and education.
Most sessions are half days. Highlights of the program include a full day at the Capitol during the legislative session, a full day retreat, and a graduation ceremony. Following the issue days, the class will divide into groups, select a community project and work to make that field project into reality.
Applications are available online at www.bismarckmandan.com/Leadership-Bismarck-Mandan.
Applications are due Aug. 1. The program begins Sept. 22. Tuition is $625.
For more information, contact Cathryn Sprynczynatyk at 701-223-5660 or cathryn@bmcedc.com.