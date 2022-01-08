 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Business Digest

Business Digest - Jan. 8, 2022

  • 0

Agency earns recognition

North Dakota Housing Finance Agency has been ranked a Tier 1 Federal Housing Administration loan servicer for 2021 by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s National Servicing Center.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What to buy (and skip) in January 2022

What to buy (and skip) in January 2022

Here’s your guide for what to buy (and skip) in January, based on NerdWallet’s analysis of historical sales cycles, along with a little speculation in what’s been an unpredictable retail environment.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. job growth underwhelms in December

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News