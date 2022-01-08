Business Digest - Jan. 8, 2022

Agency earns recognition
North Dakota Housing Finance Agency has been ranked a Tier 1 Federal Housing Administration loan servicer for 2021 by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s National Servicing Center.
