Business Digest - Jan. 7, 2023

Agency earns recognition
North Dakota Housing Finance Agency has been ranked a Tier 1 Federal Housing Administration loan servicer for 2022 by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s National Servicing Center.
